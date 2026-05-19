Rahul replaces Pant as Test vice-captain, Kishan returns to ODI squad

KL Rahul has replaced Rishabh Pant as India’s Test vice-captain as the squad was announced for the side’s one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Pant has also been dropped from the squad for India’s subsequent three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has earned a recall to the ODI squad as well.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have also been included in the Indian ODI squad, although their availability is subject to their fitness being cleared by the BCCI CoE. Maiden Test call-ups have been handed to left-arm spinners Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey. Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has received maiden call-ups to the Test and ODI squads both while fellow pacer Prince Yadav and has received a maiden call-up to the ODI squad alone. A notable ommission from the Test squad is Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi.