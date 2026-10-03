KL Rahul scores his ninth ODI century, takes India to strong score despite shaky start

KL Rahul ensured that India scored close to 350 despite their top order not firing the way they did in the first two ODIs. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

KL Rahul on Saturday scored his ninth ODI century in just 80 balls in India’s third ODI against the West Indies in Mullanpur. Rahul has pretty much anchored most of the Indian innings as he kept losing partners at the other end. With India’s top three firing on all cylinders, this was the first time Rahul got to bat in the series and he made the most of it, apart from getting India to a strong score despite a shaky start to the innings.

Rahul got there with his third six of the innings. He also hit nine fours.

The 34-year-old has reinforced his status as India’s mainstay in the middle order and a dependable crisis-man. While they made a mockery of mammoth chases in the first and second ODIs, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were dismissed for one and a duck respectively. Rohit Sharma first led India’s recovery along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, with the former captain scoring 92 in 85 balls and the latter scoring 57.