KL Rahul on what makes Manav Suthar special: ‘Pace and consistency’

India completed a 165-run win in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday, with Manav Suthar one of the stars after claiming a match haul of 10/131, including figures of 6/55 in the second innings.

KL Rahul, who faces the left-arm spinner in the nets, said Suthar’s subtle variations and consistency make him difficult to play.

“I think whatever we play in the nets, it’s the subtle variations. The same actions, the same angles. Without changing his arm speed, he’s able to bowl slower, and with the same arm speed he’s able to bowl quicker as well. Just very subtle variations,” Rahul told reporters after India’s victory.

“Sometimes the angles, especially in the air, when the wind was blowing from one side, he used that drift really well here in Galle, and from there the ball straightens or comes in. So that’s something that he’s always done. And I think he’s very consistent. Just using subtle variations, he’s able to do that through the day. So the batsmen will also think, if he’s not moving, then I’ll have to do something.”

“So I think when you get a batter in that sort of mindset, you’re winning the contest. Hopefully he’ll just keep getting better and better. But I think his greatest thing is his pace that he bowls at and his consistency to always challenge all modes of dismissal. Because the line he bowls can be LBW as well. If there’s a little turn, it can be caught behind as well. So that’s a special skill to have. He possesses that, and hopefully he keeps getting better and does well for India,” he added.

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On Day 4, Rahul was given out lbw to Prabath Jayasuriya, but Devdutt Padikkal, at the other end, convinced him to review the decision. Hawk-Eye showed the ball missing the stumps, giving Rahul a reprieve.

Speaking about the moment, Rahul first reflected on Padikkal’s century, which he described as one of the defining moments of the Test.

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“Yeah, firstly, on his innings, I think that innings was, I think for me, the defining part of this Test match. The way he batted, the tempo that he batted with and to go on and get a big 100 in the first innings really set up the game for us. The conditions were really hot and it was challenging physically as well, so for him to get through that and firstly to get his first 100, it’s a special moment, but to go on from there and get a big first innings total really set up this Test match, so that was really pleasing and someone who I’ve played a lot of cricket with and seen him grow up and come from Bangalore and play for Karnataka was really happy to be there and to witness his first 100 and hopefully carries this confidence into the next game and into his Test career as well.”

He then recalled how Padikkal persuaded him to take the review.

“The conversation there was, obviously you would have seen the video, I was walking back and I felt like it was out, the only doubt that I had was did I get outside the line and he said no, I don’t think it’s outside the line, but I think it might be high and then he said might as well, we have three reviews, so just take it, I think it might be a little high, so I reluctantly took it and then when it happened to be missing then obviously, I didn’t get too many runs after that, but when you get chances like that as a batter, it’s a gift, it’s a second chance and I’m a little disappointed that I couldn’t convert it, but it was a sweet moment.”