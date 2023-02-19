scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
KL Rahul retains his spot, Unadkat back in after Ranji final: India announce squad for 3rd and 4th Test and ODIs against Australia

Having picked 17 wickets in the first two Tests against Australia, Ravindra Jadeja was also named in the three-match ODI squad.

KL Rahul walks back after being dismissed in the second innings in the Delhi Test, Jaydev Unadkat celebrates picking a wicket during the Ranji Trophy final. (PTI)
Despite woeful returns in his recent outings in Test cricket, opener and vice-captain KL Rahul retained his spot in Indian Test squad for the final two Tests against Australia in Indore and Ahmedabad next month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the same 17-member squad as The All-India Senior Selection Committee had opted for the first two Tests.

Jaydev Unadkat, who on Sunday won the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy as the Saurashtra captain, was also named back in the squad after having been allowed to leave the team for the domestic season final in Kolkata, which coincided with the Delhi Test. Unadkat was also added to the 18-member three-match ODI squad against Australia.

The Indian cricket governing body revealed that captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI in Mumbai on March 17 ‘due to family commitments’. In his absence, Hardik Pandya will be leading the team for the first ODI.

Ravindra Jadeja, who marked a spectacular comeback into the India Test squad following a shoulder injury having picked 17 wickets in the first two Tests, was also named for the ODIs.

With India having taken a 2-0 lead and retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the third Test will begin on March 1.

India squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

India ODI squad: S Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Y Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 17:38 IST
IND vs AUS: ‘We played cross-batted shots which isn’t our preferred method’ says Pat Cummins

