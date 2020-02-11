India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul, James Neesham involved in an argument at Bay Oval

KL Rahul and James Neesham in an argument. (Source: Screengrab) KL Rahul and James Neesham in an argument. (Source: Screengrab)

India’s KL Rahul and New Zealand allrounder James Neesham were involved in a friendly argument during the third ODI game at Bay Oval on Tuesday.

The Kiwi all-rounder blocked the way of Rahul, who was scampering for a quick single. This, in turn, triggered into an argument, which carried on for a few moments.

The incident took place after the final ball of the 20th over when Rahul knocked Neesham to mid-on for a quick single. During the course, Neesham blocked the way of Rahul, who had to change his direction to complete the single. Rahul was unhappy and started an argument with the bowler, who didn’t agree to the Indian batsman.

While there was no heated exchange of words, Rahul looked unhappy with how Neesham came in his way.

KL Rahul struck an impressive 112 to help India recover from a shaky start and post a challenging 296 for 7 in the inconsequential third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, India were down 62 for 3 in the 13th over after the dismissals of Mayank Agarwal (1), captain Virat Kohli (9) and Prithvi Shaw (40) but Rahul got a useful ally in in-form Shreyas Iyer (62 off 63 deliveries) to take India to a challenging total.

Rahul, who hit nine fours and two sixes during his 113-ball innings, and Iyer stitched exactly 100 runs from 18.2 overs for the fourth wicket to revive the Indian innings.

After the end of the promising innings of Iyer, Rahul shared another 107 runs for the fifth wicket with Manish Pandey (42).

