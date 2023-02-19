KL Rahul is no longer Test vice-captain; Rohit Sharma to decide who will be his deputy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has left it to India captain Rohit Sharma to decide the vice-captain for two remaining Test matches against Australia in Indore and Ahmedabad. This means KL Rahul is no longer Rohit’s deputy.

When the squad for the first two Test matches was announced in December, Rahul was named the vice-captain. However, it is learnt that the selectors have decided to unburden the out-of-form opener.

“It was decided not to name any vice-captain. Instead the power was given to Rohit Sharma. Who will lead the side in case he has to leave the field is Rohit Sharma’s call,” a source told The Indian Express.



The senior selection committee members flew from Kolkata, where they were watching the Ranji Trophy final, to Delhi to pick the team for the third and fourth Test matches. After Chetan Sharma, the chairman of selectors resigned post the sting operation, the meeting was chaired by former India opener SS Das.

Opener Rahul’s form has been a talking point with 23-year-old in-form Shubman Gill waiting in the wings. However, Rahul has the backing of head coach Rahul Dravid going by his post-match comments. .

“I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him,” Dravid said to the official broadcaster.