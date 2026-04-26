‘When you can play like this…’: What former India cricketer said about KL Rahul’s intent debate

KL Rahul of Delhi Capitals play a shot during Match 35 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on April 25, 2026.

There is a certain flair to KL Rahul’s batting, and he showed exactly that on Saturday, recording the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. He became the first player from the country to slam 150 during Delhi Capitals’ home game against Punjab Kings.

Rahul hit 16 fours and nine sixes and scored at an impressive strike rate of 226.87, helping DC post 264, their highest ever total in IPL. But to his misfortune, PBKS chased down the target in just 18.5 overs as Rahul’s career-best knock went in vain.

Among all batters for DC, Rahul had the best strike rate against PBKS, yet he has often been criticised for his strike rate and intent. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said Rahul would never be criticised if he bats the way he did against PBKS and shows the same intent in every game.