‘When you can play like this…’: What former India cricketer said about KL Rahul’s intent debate

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There is a certain flair to KL Rahul’s batting, and he showed exactly that on Saturday, recording the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. He became the first player from the country to slam 150 during Delhi Capitals’ home game against Punjab Kings.
Rahul hit 16 fours and nine sixes and scored at an impressive strike rate of 226.87, helping DC post 264, their highest ever total in IPL. But to his misfortune, PBKS chased down the target in just 18.5 overs as Rahul’s career-best knock went in vain.
Among all batters for DC, Rahul had the best strike rate against PBKS, yet he has often been criticised for his strike rate and intent. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said Rahul would never be criticised if he bats the way he did against PBKS and shows the same intent in every game.
“He has become the Indian with the highest score in the IPL. He was brilliant. When you can play like this, you are criticised when you don’t try to play like this,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.
“His ability is so special that it’s enviable. He scores runs at such speed despite being technically compact. However, when the intent is not seen at times, or when he slows down excessively, you don’t expect that from him because he can do this,” he added.
Rahul stitched a 220-run partnership with Nitish Rana for the second wicket, which was the second highest ever for any wicket in IPL and the highest partnership by DC batters.
Chopra defended Rahul and his ability, saying he has set the bar so high that people start expecting the same thing every time.
“That’s why he is criticised. People throw stones only at a tree that bears fruit. His ceiling is so high that you feel hurt when you see anything less than that. There is no slogging in his batting. It is just sheer class. The discussion happens on the strike rate at times due to a lack of intent. So that is avoidable, but this was a brilliant knock,” observed Chopra.
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