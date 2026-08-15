KL Rahul was cramping up, good to go on Day 2, says India batting coach

KL Rahul was a source of stability for India for much of the first day of their first Test against Sri Lanka before he retired hurt at a score of 77 in 162 balls. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has now said that the opener should be able to bat on Day 2 and that he went off due to cramps.

“KL batted really well. I think he was getting only cramps. So by the end of the day, he was fine. Probably once you start getting cramps, you get it in the hamstring, you get it in the groin, you get it in your hand,” Kotak told reporters at the end of the day. “But at the moment he looks absolutely fine. So he should be good to go tomorrow,” he said.