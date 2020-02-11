IND vs NZ: India suffer first ODI series whitewash since 1989, KL Rahul emulates Dravid

KL Rahul celebrates his century during the third ODI between India and New Zealand. This was the first instance of an India wicketkeeper scoring an ODI century outside Asia after Rahul Dravid. (AP Photo) KL Rahul celebrates his century during the third ODI between India and New Zealand. This was the first instance of an India wicketkeeper scoring an ODI century outside Asia after Rahul Dravid. (AP Photo)

A five-wicket win in the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, which came after two resounding victories in the opening two clashes saw hosts New Zealand complete a clean sweep over India in the 50-over format.

First whitewash in 31 years

This was the third time Team India got whitewashed in a 3-match or more ODI series. They have faced only two series whitewashes in the ODI format before this, both to the West Indies, the last time in 1989. 31 years since then, India have again lost a series without winning even one match.

First time India have been whitewashed in a multi-game bilateral ODI series since the fall of the Berlin Wall. #NZvInd — Patrick Noone (@patnoonecricket) February 11, 2020

However, back in 2006-07 weather had saved the Men In Blue from this embarrassment as one ODI of the five-match series against South Africa was called abandoned.

De Grandhomme’s blistering 50

Apart from the resounding series win, the Kiwis would be happy to see Colin de Grandhomme returning to form. He scored an unbeaten 58 from just 28 deliveries to guide his side home, also making him the joint third-highest batsman to complete a fifty in fewest balls. The Kiwi cricketer took 21 deliveries to complete his half-century, while Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell who holds this record did it in just 18 balls.

Kiwi opener with most runs – Guptill

His teammate, Martin Guptill who has been in imperious form in the series, also took home a unique record. He 46-ball-66 saw him edge past Nathan Astle to become the Kiwi opener with the most number of runs. Guptill, now has 6178 runs under his kitty, two more than the former Kiwi cricketer.

KL Rahul 2nd India wicketkeeper to score ODI ton outside Asia

While India slumped once again, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul remained firm with his bat. His 112-run innings made him the second wicketkeeper-batsman to score a century in ODIs after Rahul Dravid outside Asia.

This also was the first instance an Indian player batting at the fifth position completed a century. MS Dhoni’s 134 against England in January 2017 was the last century slammed by an Indian in the 50-over format.

