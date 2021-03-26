scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 26, 2021
Latest news

KL Rahul slays his T20I demons with fifth ODI century against England

After bringing up his ton in 108 deliveries, KL Rahul became the first player from either side to score a century in the ongoing ODI series between India and England.

By: Sports Desk |
March 26, 2021 4:56:13 pm
KL Rahul celebrates his century during India's second ODI against England. (BCCI)

KL Rahul scored his fifth ODI century after coming on at number four during India’s second ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

After bringing up his ton in 108 deliveries, Rahul became the first player from either side to score a century in the ongoing ODI series. Rahul’s century was his first against England and second at home.

The 28-year-old batsman was eventually dismissed on 108 off 114 balls by England’s Tom Curran in the 45th over of the first innings.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, the 28-year-old was dropped from the final T20I against England following a series of low scores. In the four T20Is he played against England, Rahul managed to gather just 15 runs.

However, Rahul bounced back in the ODI series opener by scoring 62* off 43 deliveries in an innings laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India win ODI series opener after Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur derail England
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 26: Latest News

X
x