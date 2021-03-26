KL Rahul slays his T20I demons with fifth ODI century against England

KL Rahul celebrates his century during India's second ODI against England. (BCCI)

KL Rahul scored his fifth ODI century after coming on at number four during India’s second ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

After bringing up his ton in 108 deliveries, Rahul became the first player from either side to score a century in the ongoing ODI series. Rahul’s century was his first against England and second at home.

The 28-year-old batsman was eventually dismissed on 108 off 114 balls by England’s Tom Curran in the 45th over of the first innings.

Earlier, the 28-year-old was dropped from the final T20I against England following a series of low scores. In the four T20Is he played against England, Rahul managed to gather just 15 runs.

However, Rahul bounced back in the ODI series opener by scoring 62* off 43 deliveries in an innings laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Well played @klrahul11 Fabulous 💯 Loved the shot selection and the way you paced your innings. Keep it up. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WRg5UlaIha — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 26, 2021

Top class 💯 this from a very Versatile Batsman @klrahul11 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2021

Rahul needed just a little time for himself while batting, to get back into form. 50 overs cricket allows one that time. Important that he carries this form/confidence now.👏👏👏#KLRahul — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 26, 2021

Kamaal Rahul Ki Lajawaab Paari 🥳🥳 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2021