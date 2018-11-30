Cricket Australia XI vs India: On day of five fifties, KL Rahul with a single figure score

In his first red-ball outing of the tour, KL Rahul was undone as much as by his ingrained notions of Australian strips as his own rusty reflexes. The ball he perished wasn’t quite drive-able, but in Australia where the sideways movement is not as pronounced as it’s in England, he could trust the bounce, get on top of it and drive on the rise. Fast hands and quick eyes would ensure success, even if you are playing away from the body and not covering the line, making it one of the most productive strokes Down Under. Only that his muscle-memory was still struck in India. Instead, he pushed, a little too hard at the ball, a trifle too early, and ended up fatally in mid-off ‘s palms.

Advertising

In isolation, it’s a common mistake subcontinental batsmen commit in their first exposure (or re-acquaintance) to Australian strips, underpinning the fact that it still takes some getting used to before you get into the hit-on-the-rise mode. Others like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would pull the stroke without much fuss because they’re coming on the back off an A tour in New Zealand. Virat Kohli, well, has been pretty much in the thick of the action in the T20I series. Conversely, Rahul was coming off laboured T20I knocks, and a thoroughly unremarkable Test series against the West Indies.

It’s in the backdrop of this unrewarding sequence-which actually dates back to the South Africa series-that Sanjay Bangar felt he was discovering different means to get out. “The ball was quite afar when he played it, and it moved away from his body. He (Rahul) has been looking in good shape, including today. It is just that he is finding new ways to get out,” he assessed Rahul’s dismissal.

In reality, though, he’s been getting out in same old fashion, either lbw or bowled, more often than not the big in-swinger doing the trick. In the last 13 completed Test innings, he was either bowled or lbw on as many as 11 instances. Not just James Anderson and Co make the Duke bowl bend in precociously, but even Shannon Gabriel on dead Rajkot track managed to pull off this manner of dismissal. Part of the vulnerability came down to the shuffle he devised in England to negotiate the threat of the out-swingers, to curb that tendency to lunge at deliveries outside the off-stump. To overcome a flaw, he has picked another. In fairness, on a couple of instances, he got fiendish deliveries, like the Stuart Broad snorter in Southampton, or Sam Curran’s nip-backer at the Oval.

Advertising

Maybe, Bangar was alluding to his dismissal in the first innings in Birmingham, where he, like in Sydney, chased a wide one of the second ball he faced. Or later in Nottingham, where he lazily pushed at a searingly full ball. Or it could be all of his dismissals in South Africa. Or it could be the mere exasperation of seeing someone as talented as Rahul not applying as much as his ability demands. At one moment, he’s among the most dazzling players around, with a palette of delightful strokes, centuries in Australia, England and Sri Lanka, level-headed and pleasant, but at other times, he has resembled a pauper, unsure of his gifts.

Hence, all the more reasons to be frustrated. “We know his ability and if he converts that to performances then it is important for the team. He is not a young player any more and he is on his second tour here. He has played 30 Tests and he has a responsibility. We expect him to play with that responsibility and play his role for the team,” Bangar explained.

Cashing in

Rahul will feel all the more aggrieved as most of his colleagues cashed in on the opportunity-five of the top seven sliced half-centuries, the other, Rohit Sharma, scored a breezy 40. It could have a bearing on India’s opening permutation in the first Test in Adelaide-if Murali Vijay, who didn’t bat in the first innings, could muster some runs, the team management could be tempted to pick him over Rahul. Admitted Bangar:”I would say there are still some spots to be taken. We will keep a close eye on how the second innings goes and it gives some other batsmen a hit especially Vijay and middle order batsmen, and see how they go.”

It’s a curious predicament, the least experienced of all three openers, Prithvi Shaw, is the only certainty for the first Test. Shaw looked utmost comfortable, cracking his way to 66. “He plays with a lot of clarity and the impressive thing about him is that he gets into good positions with clarity of mind and fearlessness of youth that helps him quite a bit. He has shown he can adapt to the conditions and to the stage as well,” appraised Bangar.

Though Cricket Australa XI’s pace attack was anything but intimidating, the Indian batsmen have reasons to feel satisfied. “From that perspective, Virat switching formats from T20 to four-day game, Pujara coming straight back in the groove, Ajinkya spending a lot of time. Hanuma Vihari played with a lot of confidence and clarity. Rohit came back and got a knock, spending some time in the middle. All in all a pretty satisfying effort from our side,” said Bangar. Rahul apart.

Brief Scores: India (first innings): 358 in 92 overs (P Shaw 66, V Kohli 64, A Rahane 56, C Pujara 54, H Vihari 53 R Sharma 40; A Hardle 4/54) lead Cricket Australia XI 24/0 in four overs.