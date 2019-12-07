KL Rahul explains India’s dropped catches in Hyderabad T20I

Rohit Sharma narrowly fails to pull off a one-handed stunner on the boundary line in the 1st T20I in Hyderabad on Friday (PTI Photo) Rohit Sharma narrowly fails to pull off a one-handed stunner on the boundary line in the 1st T20I in Hyderabad on Friday (PTI Photo)

KL Rahul said that the angle of the light from the floodlights at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad makes fielders lose the sight of the ball when it is in the air and this was the reason for a number of dropped catches in the 1st T20I between India and West Indies on Friday.

Speaking after the match, Rahul said, “I don’t think it’s the dimensions – the bigger side or the smaller side – it’s just that the lights are pretty low and sometimes you lose the ball under the lights. And that’s what happened a couple of times. We’ve played here before; we’ve played here for years. We know what to expect and as a team we don’t complain about things like this.”

Also Read | 50-ball 94*: Batting in parallel universe

Rahul, who scored a vital 62 in the run chase, said that India did not train under lights ahead of the first T20I but that the side had been prepared for the floodlight challenge in Hyderabad.

“We know we didn’t practice under lights but we know the lights are low and we tried to get our fielding practice done and try to give our best and sometimes you still lose the ball. That’s how it is,” Rahul said.

Washington Sundar and Rohit Sharma were the two India fielders who had the worst times on the field on Friday, with both accounting for two dropped catches each. Rohit did take two catches, and one of the catches he missed was a very difficult chance.

Also Read | A struggle and a carnage: India skipper paces run chase to perfection

Yuvraj Singh tweeted after the first innings, with India’s poor fielding having contributed to West Indies setting the home side a target of 208 in 20 overs: “India very poor on the field today ! Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball! Too much cricket?”

“Could it be a problem with the angle of the floodlights in Hyderabad,” Harsha Bhogle had wondered in the commentary box when Washington Sundar had made a horrible misjudgement to be nowhere near the ball when it came down after being in the air for a long time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd