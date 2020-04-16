KL Rahul should be India’s backup keeper, ruling out MS Dhoni unfair: Mohammad Kaif

KL Rahul receives his first Test cap from MS Dhoni in 2014 (File Photo/BCCI) KL Rahul receives his first Test cap from MS Dhoni in 2014 (File Photo/BCCI)

KL Rahul should be allowed to flourish as a specialist batsman instead of burdening him with the role of the full-time wicketkeeper, said former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Kaif said MS Dhoni should be brought back into the team for the T20 World Cup, irrespective of his IPL showings, because of his match-winning ability.

“People think that KL Rahul may become our main keeper in the future. But I feel that Rahul should be used as a backup wicketkeeper, if the main keeper is injured or he is not with the team then Rahul should be there. Because if you rely on him as the main keeper then chances of injuries will grow as the workload will increase on him,” Kaif told ANI.

On asked who should be India’s keeper for the foreseeable future, Kaif said he has no doubt MS Dhoni should play in the T20 World Cup.

“See people may have eyes on Dhoni that how he is going to play in the IPL and then there will be talks of the T20 World Cup but my view is different. I do not judge Dhoni based on his IPL form. He is a great batsman and he is fit now, he wants to play IPL, do captaincy and is showing his availability. He has a winning mentality and knows how to win games under pressure,” Kaif said.

While head coach Ravi Shastri had said a lot will depend on Dhoni’s form in IPL 2020 to determine whether he would make a comeback to the team, some other former cricketers have suggested that Dhoni might have played his last international match already.

However, Kaif said, “I think ruling Dhoni out will be unfair. See a lot of cricket is still left in Dhoni and when a player plays for this long, there are ups and downs in his career. It happens with every cricketer not just Dhoni.”

