KL Rahul ‘humbled’ after chat show controversy

KL Rahul said that the repercussions to his remarks in a chat show has humbled him and made him “value” his position more. “It was a hard time no doubt. I mean, as a player, as a person, everyone has to go through difficult times and it was my time to go through that and I like I said it gave me time to reflect on my game, on myself. I have always been someone who takes things as it comes,” said Rahul after the second and final T20 against Australia.

Rahul and teammate Hardik Pandya were both provisionally suspended for their remarks that were deemed sexist and misogynistic in the chat show. Although their bans have since been revoked, they could still face an inquiry for it. The two players were sent back from Australia, where India were about to play an ODI series when the controversy broke out.

Rahul, who was struggling form in Test cricket before that, has since made a succesfull comeback to the national squad. Although India lost the recent T20I series against Australia 2-0, Rahul was a standout performer for the home side, 47 and 50 in the two matches at the top of the order.

Asked if the entire controversy has changed him as a person, the 26-year-old said: “It has humbled me a little bit and you know, respect the opportunity that I have gotten to play for the country. The dream of every kid is to play for the country and I am no different.

“Just to value where I am, just to keep making opportunities count and put my head down and keep working on my cricket.”

Rahul said the India A stint under coach Rahul Dravid helped him immensely.

“I got some time off from international cricket, so I could come back to India and reflect on what was not going right for me. Fortunately I got to play some India A games where the pressure is a bit less and where I could focus on my skill and my technique.

“Got to spend a lot of time with Rahul Dravid, working on my game and chatting about cricket. He helped a lot in the five games I played for India A. The time I have spent in the middle has helped. It is nice to be back with the boys and back in blue,” he said.

Rahul hopes that it is a blessing in disguise that he courted controversy early in his international career.

“I hope so. Things happen like I said. Four-five years with Team India. Learnt about the game, where I stand as a cricketer, as a person so just try to get better from there and be consistent and keep performing,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)