Toggle Menu
KL Rahul gains a spot in T20I rankings, Kuldeep Yadav drops to fifthhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/kl-rahul-gains-a-spot-in-t20i-rankings-kuldeep-yadav-drops-to-fifth-5623233/

KL Rahul gains a spot in T20I rankings, Kuldeep Yadav drops to fifth

KL Rahul scored 47 and 50 in the two matches and gained a spot in the latest rankings while Kuldeep Yadav dropped to fifth.

KL Rahul scored 47 and 50 in the two matches and gained a spot in the latest rankings. (PTI Photo)

Indian opener KL Rahul’s two impressive knocks in the recently concluded two-match T20 series against Australia helped him climb to fifth in the latest ICC Rankings for T20 batsmen here Tuesday.

Rahul, who made a comeback to international cricket after a brief suspension by the BCCI for his sexist comments on a TV show, scored 47 and 50 in the two matches and gained a spot in the latest rankings.

In the bowlers’ list, Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested for two T20 Internationals, dropped a place to fifth.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remained in top positions in batsmen and bowlers’ list respectively.

Pakistan (135) enjoys a 13-point lead over second-placed India (122) with England remaining at third place with 121 points.

Advertising

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid has equalled his career-best third place in the latest rankings. Rashid’s five wickets in the series against the West Indies have helped him gain two slots and cross the 700-point mark for the first time in his career during the series.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Steve Smith, David Warner should be ready for 'absolute worst' at World Cup in England: Ricky Ponting
2 India vs Australia 5th ODI: India's record in series-deciders at home is intimidating
3 India vs Australia 5th ODI Preview: Decider in Delhi has more than series at stake