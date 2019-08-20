KL Rahul reveals his equation with Hardik Pandya post Koffee with Karan controversy

After facing massive backlash for what they said during their appearance on Koffee with Karan, KL Rahul said in a recent interview that he felt ‘bitter’ after the episode but is back to being good friends with Hardik Pandya.

Other than what was deemed as sexist and misogynist comments made on the show, especially by Pandya, a part of the show didn’t go down well with the team and the cricket administrators where they opened up about dressing room culture.

Speaking to Times of India, Rahul said, “I won’t lie. I was bitter for a bit; it affected and bothered me a lot. I was angry, but I came out of it all as a more accepting person. I understood that certain things are sensitive, and no matter what you do, certain people will find the bad in you.”

However, Rahul wants to move on from the incident and put his focus back on the game. “I need to focus more on cricket, spend more time in the gym, on the field — practising and training. It made me more focussed on my profession and what I really need to do. As I told you before, cricket is the only thing I am good at and there’s nothing else I can do to survive, so I need to give it all I have,” he said.

Rahul also revealed that the two initially switched off from the world of social media and spent time with their loved ones.

“It was hard for both of us. We did speak to each other about it while this whole process was on (investigation). He was with his family and friends and I was with my people. We switched off from the outside world for those few weeks,” he said.

“We learnt from the situation, accepted it, and now we are back to being good friends. We literally spend 300 days together… travelling and playing cricket. Hardik is still a good friend and we enjoy each other’s company,” Rahul added.