KL Rahul donates 2019 World Cup bat & other gears to raise funds for children

KL Rahul auction his his 2019 World Cup bat and some other gears to raise funds for children. (AP/File Photo) KL Rahul auction his his 2019 World Cup bat and some other gears to raise funds for children. (AP/File Photo)

With the nation jostling against the novel coronavirus, several sportstars have stepped up to help India in its battle against the pandemic. KL Rahul is the latest member to join the fight as the cricketer has decided to auction his Test, ODI, T20I jersey on Monday. He will also auction his 2019 World Cup bat and some other gears to raise funds for children.

The humanitarian gesture was announced by the cricketer on his 28th birthday and said that the money will be donated to the Aware Foundation, which looks towards helping children. He also urged the citizens to stay safe and remain indoors during this critical period.

To mark his 28th Birthday @GullyLiveFast brand ambassador @klrahul11 has kindly donated to Bharat Army his personal cricketing equipment including: Helmet, Bat, Pads, Gloves as well as his Test, ODI and T20 #TeamIndia match worn Jersey’s! LINK TO BID: https://t.co/VNs7xMZZ5p pic.twitter.com/1dAk2tY0QB — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 18, 2020

England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler also auctioned his 2019 World Cup final shirt to raise funds for two hospitals. The shirt was sold for £65,100.

Meanwhile, in the fight against coronavirus, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar made a contribution of Rs 50 lakhs. Among other Indian cricketers Suresh Raina donated Rs 52 lakh, while skipper Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma also contributed in the noble cause.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd