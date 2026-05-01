‘What would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni’: KL Rahul opens up about ambitions

KL Rahul of Delhi Capitals during Match 39 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on April 27, 2026. (CREIMAS)

KL Rahul who recently went past MS Dhoni on the Indian premier League’s all-time run-scorers list, said that his only ambition was to match the legendary former India and CSK captain’s 5 title hauls with his franchise.

“I didn’t even realise I had gone past Mahi bhai. Personal milestones are good. They reassure me that I am on the right track. But what would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni. Cricket is a team sport. You want to win trophies. You want to be part of successful sides. That has always been my goal,” Rahul said on JioHotsar.