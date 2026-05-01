‘What would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni’: KL Rahul opens up about ambitions

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KL Rahul who recently went past MS Dhoni on the Indian premier League’s all-time run-scorers list, said that his only ambition was to match the legendary former India and CSK captain’s 5 title hauls with his franchise.
“I didn’t even realise I had gone past Mahi bhai. Personal milestones are good. They reassure me that I am on the right track. But what would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni. Cricket is a team sport. You want to win trophies. You want to be part of successful sides. That has always been my goal,” Rahul said on JioHotsar.
The wicket-keeper batter recently slammed the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the IPL when he scored 152* against the Punjab Kings. He is now just behind Chris Gayle’s 175* vs Pune Warriors in 2013 and 158* by Brendon McCullum vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2008.
It was also the fastest ton of Rahul in the IPL with the previous fastest being in the 56 ball-ton vs the Mumbai Indians in 2022. He also now has the highest individual score for DC, surpassing Rishabh Pant’s 128* vs SRH in 2018.
He also opened up about his record in his home ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB.
“I’ve thought about whether there’s a switch I use against RCB, but I haven’t found an answer. Chinnaswamy is very special to me. I grew up there, and something just clicks when I play at that venue. So, a psychological switch happens when I go there. It’s not just against RCB. I’ve done well in international games there too. Some stadiums just give you a good vibe and make you feel you’ll do well,” he said.
“Being an opener makes my life easier. It’s a role I’ve always done, and it gives me a clear game plan. But batting in different positions has helped me grow and understand my game better,” he added.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.