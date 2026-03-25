‘Fascinated to see him up close’: Delhi Capitals coach opens up about working with KL Rahul in IPL 2026

KL Rahul of India during the 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, India, on January 14, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Former England batter Ian Bell has said that he was looking forward to working with Indian batter KL Rahul during his stint as the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2026. The 43-year-old said he is keen to build relationships with domestic players in the DC setup and would not focus on tinkering techniques.

“He is a classy player. I’m fascinated to see him up close. The key is making sure you build those relationships”.

“Unlike county or international setups, where you have more time. I don’t think technique is the first thing you go to with the international players. And I don’t teach players to bat like I did. In my view, a good way of working with players is to help them find the best version of themselves,” Bell told The Guardian.