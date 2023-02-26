Under scanner for poor form, KL Rahul pays a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of the third IND-AUS Test

KL Rahul hasn’t had the best of times in Indian colors of late. In his last 10 innings across the format, Rahul has scored only 125 runs, averaging less than 35.

In the ongoing India-Australia series, his inclusion as the team opener over in form Shubman Gill has been questioned by many. As reported by The Indian Express, Rahul has been stripped of the vice-captaincy and is set to be replaced by Gill as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner for the Indore Test starting March 1.

It is under this climate that the 30-year-old paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh alongside wife Athiya Shetty. The couple, who got married earlier this year were caught on camera seeking blessings.

In three innings so far in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Rahul has returns of 20, 17 and 1.

Indian cricket team opener #KLRahul visited Ujjain’s well-known Mahakaleshwar Temple along with his wife #AthiyaShetty. pic.twitter.com/dC4s2o3xUl — Satish Goyal (@Satish_Goyal73) February 26, 2023

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad had said after Rahul’s latest dismissal, “No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11. Shikhar had a test avg of 40+ , Mayank has of 41+ with 2 double hundreds, Shubhman Gill in sublime form, Sarfaraz never ending wait.. Many domestic performances constantly ignored.”

It was after India beat Australia by six wickets and retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy that a source in the know of things told this paper that while Rahul will lose his role as Rohit Sharma’s chief deputy, the latter will have the say in naming his replacement.

“It was decided not to name any vice-captain. Instead the power was given to Rohit Sharma. Who will lead the side in case he has to leave the field is Rohit Sharma’s call.”

Meanwhile India head coach Rahul Dravid had backed the under fire opener. “I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him,” Dravid said to the official broadcaster.”