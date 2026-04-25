KL Rahul brings up his first ton of season, 6th IPL century overall vs Punjab Kings

KL Rahul slammed his first Indian Premier League (IPL) century of the season and his 6th league ton overall in the match against the Punjab Kings on Saturday. The DC opener took 47 deliveries in an innings studded with 12 fours and 5 sixes as he kept Delhi on course of a big total. He was aptly supported by Nitish Rana who was himself nearing his century, batting at 72.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bat against table toppers Punjab Kings in their IPL game. The hosts, who are at number six in the table, are unchanged from their previous outing and so are Punjab Kings, who are perched atop with five wins from six matches.