KKR’s Rahul Tripathi fined for not wearing mask during lockdown

Police on Friday penalised cricketer Rahul Tripathi for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown norms by moving around in a car without a mask in Pune’s Kondhwa area.

Tripathi plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also plays for Maharashtra.

A team of Pune Police was inspecting the Kondhwa area to take action against those violating lockdown norms imposed by the state government in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

According to police, around noon, Tripathi was seen driving a car at Khadi Machine Chowk in Kondhwa. “The cricketer Tripathi was not wearing a face mask and was driving around without any reason during the lockdown. There were some other persons in the car,” said senior inspector Sardar Patil of Kondhwa police station.

Police said Tripathi was asked to pay a fine of Rs 500. He paid the fine and was also issued a receipt.