KKR’s off-spinner Chris Green banned for an illegal bowling action in Big Bash League

Chris Green has been suspended from bowling for a period of 90 days in all Cricket Australia-run competitions. Chris Green has been suspended from bowling for a period of 90 days in all Cricket Australia-run competitions.

South African-born Australian off-spinner Chris Green, who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2020, has been banned from bowling for three months dues to an illegal bowling action. Green was currently a part of Bish Bash League (BBL)’s Sydney Thunder and KKR had bought him for Rs. 20 lakh during IPL auction in December 2019.

The 26-year-old spinner was cited during the Thunder’s loss to the Melbourne Stars last week and underwent testing on his action in Brisbane on Sunday. The results from the testing ruled that Green’s action is illegal and he has therefore been suspended from bowling for a period of 90 days in all Cricket Australia-run competitions, effectively ending his KFC BBL season.

“Chris is an important part of our future and the club will support him through this process.” #ThunderNation https://t.co/OQB8DwMDKd — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 8, 2020

Green can still be picked as a batsman for the Thunder and he is also allowed to bowl in Premier Cricket for his Sydney club side under the supervision and with the consent of Cricket NSW. He was due to play for the Thunder in tonight’s match against the Stars at the MCG, but he has been withdrawn from their squad and replaced by Jason Sangha.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd