KKR’s Anukul Roy added to India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Anukul Roy has been added to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka after Harsh Dubey was called up to India’s Test and ODI squads for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan.

The tri-series will feature Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A, and will be played in Dambulla from June 9 to June 21, 2026.

Anukul had first shot into the limelight by emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker in India’s victorious ICC Men’s U19 World Cup campaign in 2018, where he scalped 14 wickets with his left-arm spin. Having made his IPL debut in 2019, one year after those U19 World Cup heroics, Anukul has featured in 24 IPL games so far over his career. He had started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians who secured him in the auction with a price tag of Rs 20 lakh. But opportunities to play were rare: in fact, he played in just one game over four seasons at the start.