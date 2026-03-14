‘KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave’: Anil Kumble

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Former India spinner Anil Kumble said that Kolkata Knight Riders had made the wrong decision in letting go of both Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt, two vital cogs of their 2024 title winning squad. Despite Iyer leading them to glory, the Knights opted to let him go and he joined the Punjab Kings, guiding them to their first IPL final in a decade in 2025. Salt, meanwhile, went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and helped them win their maiden IPL title last year.
“Two years ago, KKR won the IPL and lifted their third trophy. Two important cogs in that wheel were Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt. Both played crucial roles in helping them win but KKR let both of them go. There is no consistency from them in terms of player retention. KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave (and) that has left them without an IPL-winning captain, Kumble said as per a JioHotstar release.
“Yes, Ajinkya Rahane is an experienced campaigner. He has led Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. But he has not lifted the IPL title as (a) captain (yet). Having a skipper who has won the trophy gives you an advantage. KKR let go of that advantage. They need to learn how to keep hold of their key players. Otherwise, they will keep struggling and cannot be considered favourites to win the trophy,” the legendary spinner added.
Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2026 season against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, Sunday. Following their season opener, KKR will play three games in succession at home at the Eden Gardens in April, facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.
KKR had a disappointing 2025 season in the Indian Premier League, finishing eighth on the points table with just five wins from the season a year after they clinched the title for the third time. KKR struggled to find consistency with both bat and ball and failed to build momentum as the tournament progressed, leading to an early end to their playoff hopes.
However, the team led by Rahane will be hoping to regroup and bounce back strongly in the upcoming campaign. The 10-franchise IPL will start just 20 days after the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 8.
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