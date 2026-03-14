‘KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave’: Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble said that Kolkata Knight Riders had made the wrong decision in letting go of both Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt, two vital cogs of their 2024 title winning squad. (Express Archive | Partha Paul)

Former India spinner Anil Kumble said that Kolkata Knight Riders had made the wrong decision in letting go of both Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt, two vital cogs of their 2024 title winning squad. Despite Iyer leading them to glory, the Knights opted to let him go and he joined the Punjab Kings, guiding them to their first IPL final in a decade in 2025. Salt, meanwhile, went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and helped them win their maiden IPL title last year.

“Two years ago, KKR won the IPL and lifted their third trophy. Two important cogs in that wheel were Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt. Both played crucial roles in helping them win but KKR let both of them go. There is no consistency from them in terms of player retention. KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave (and) that has left them without an IPL-winning captain, Kumble said as per a JioHotstar release.