KKR vs SRH IPL 2026: Will Rovman Powell get a look in for Kolkata against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders will look to dust themselves off from the defeat by Mumbai Indians while Sunrisers Hyderabad will also look to put the loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the rear view mirror as the two wounded sides face each other at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.
IPL Today Match 2026, KKR vs SRH: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report
The Eden pitch is typically sporting with KKR alleging a lot of times last season that it does not play to their twin-spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy’s strengths. That debate is likely to continue this season as well but KKR are likely to still start with Varun and Narine who provides the necessary experience in KKR’s inexperienced seam bowling lineup. With Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen and Cameron Green looking in good touch, it’s unlikely KKR will tinker with the batting lineup. With Eden offering a batting surface it’ll be interesting to see if Rovman Powell gets a chance in place of Ramandeep Singh or Anukul Roy.
Coming to SRH, they have the same problem like Kolkata– a pretty underwhelming bowling lineup and it gets even weaker due to the absence of Pat Cummins. They might also draft in Liam Livingstone in place of Salil Arora and also bring in an extra spinner, in case the Eden Gardens offers some turn. They are likely to go with the same batting lineup due to Eden being a good batting surface.
SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, David Payne, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.