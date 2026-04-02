KKR vs SRH IPL 2026: Will Rovman Powell get a look in for Kolkata against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to dust themselves off from the defeat by Mumbai Indians while Sunrisers Hyderabad will also look to put the loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the rear view mirror as the two wounded sides face each other at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

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The Eden pitch is typically sporting with KKR alleging a lot of times last season that it does not play to their twin-spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy’s strengths. That debate is likely to continue this season as well but KKR are likely to still start with Varun and Narine who provides the necessary experience in KKR’s inexperienced seam bowling lineup. With Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen and Cameron Green looking in good touch, it’s unlikely KKR will tinker with the batting lineup. With Eden offering a batting surface it’ll be interesting to see if Rovman Powell gets a chance in place of Ramandeep Singh or Anukul Roy.