IPL 2026, KKR vs SRH highlights: Hyderabad beat Kolkata by 65 runs at Eden Gardens

Apr 2, 2026 07:19 PM IST

KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score: What did Ishan Kishan say at toss

I would have elected to bowl first. But getting to bat first here at Eden it comes to the same point - be sure how the wicket is going to play and watch the ball and play your best game. We need to come up with the best game show for us. It all depends on the mindset, if you feel fresh before the game, you just go out and do the basics right. Only one point I would say is execution, when you plan something and execute it in a good manner then you will be on the winning side, we need to be calm even if we are not in a very good situation and that will make the difference. We will look to keep it simple in this game. (When will Cummins be available?) I don't know yet, but he should be ready as soon as possible, he makes a big difference, with the bat as well, keeping him in the team is such a plus point. We have one change - Shivang comes in, keeping the wicket-taking options open, he has bowled well in the practice sessions and we are giving him the chance, and I think he is going to do well.