IPL 2026, KKR vs SRH highlights: Hyderabad beat Kolkata by 65 runs at Eden Gardens

That's it, Unadkat has picked up the final wicket of Varun Chakarvarthy. It is a proper drubbing for Kolkata playing at home. Hyderabad, who looked out of sorts in the opening game, have come up with good plans with the ball and have managed to pull off a win and get of the mark. Raghuvanshi did bat well for Kolkata, but they needed someone to get to that score of 80-90. As per the bowling, as mentioned, plans have been superb from SRH. They saw what KKR did in the first innings and stuck to similar lengths and got the results. That's it from us folks, do join us tomorrow for Punjab vs Chennai match.
IPL 2026 KKR vs SRH Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad highlights: Jaydev Unadkat picked up 3/21 to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 161. Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen’s 35-ball 52 and cameos from Abhishek Sharma 48(21) and Travis Head 46(21) has taken Sunrisers Hyderabad to 226/8 after Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 6 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, with both teams searching for their first points after losing their season openers.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here
Sunrisers Hyderabad fell to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener, while Kolkata Knight Riders were handed a six-wicket defeat by Mumbai Indians in Match No. 2. Adding to SRH’s concerns is the daunting head-to-head record against KKR. Across 30 meetings between the two sides, KKR have dominated with 20 wins to Hyderabad’s 10.
KKR vs SRH Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Check Here
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne
IPL 2026, KKR vs SRH: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
Kolkata Knight Riders161 (16.0)
Sunrisers Hyderabad226/8 (20.0)
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs
SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 MATCH
Eeshan Malinga has picked up two more wickets. First, it was Sunil Narine with a slower ball who skied one in the air, and then it was Ramandeep Singh who hit it straight to point. Kolkata have fallen apart here. Apart from that innings from Raghuvanshi, no batter could spend time in the middle and most importantly could not stitch the partnerships that could take them closer to the target. As we update Kolkata has lost another wicket and it is Unadkat who picked up the wicket of Karthik Tyagi and SRH are one wicket away from registering their first win this season.
Rinku Singh is the last man to follow, and Nitish Kumar Reddy is the wicket-taker. Once again, it is the hard-length delivery into the surface, which Rinku tried to cut and got the outside edge to the fine-leg fielder. Massive wicket for SRH that might be the difference between winning and losing today and having said that Sunil Narine has walked into the middle and he slammed a couple of sixes to start with. Ishan has turned to Eeshan Malinga and seems like he will bowl three here in the span of six overs which is always a tricky job.
It was a good length delivery which Anukul Roy tried to guide towards third man, and Kishan took the edge, a big wicket. It did seem like the choice to send Anukul Roy was to counter the SRH spinners, but it did not work out for them. Well, while wickets are falling, KKR still have Rinku Singh in the middle, and he has already shown in the past what he can do when he is going. While things have worked out well for Sunrisers today, they still have not got over the line. One thing Ishan did well is he still has three overs of Eeshan Malinga left.
Raghuvanshi has scored a second half-century in two games. He is looking in superb form in this tournament. He scored a half-century in the previous game, and he did it again. However, as we update, KKR lost another wicket here, and it is Raghuvanshi who has fallen and guess how? It is a runout. Rinku hit the ball straight to Eeshan Malinga at point, and both were watching the ball while Rinku decided he would go back. Raghuvanshi came too far and was sent back could not get back to non-striek end. Well, it is a waste of wicket that KKR are just losing wickets in this chase. They need a partnership. As we update, Nitish has picked up Anukul Roy.
We are done with the first strategic time out, and SRH has done well here in keeping the runs under control after the initial onslaught from Finn Allen. KKR's batting just could not get going in this chase. One of the more interesting things, though, there has not been a lot of dew, and the ball is gripping the pacers who are delivering slower ones. The balls are sticking in the surface, and Shivang Kumar has given some air has managed to get some turn. The onus is now on Ishan Kishan on how he uses his bowlers from here on.
Wicket fell off the final delivery, and it was a runout. Raghuvanshi hit one straight back, which Eshan Malinga stopped with his left boot and could take the bails off at the non-striker end. Raghuvanshi, unhappy, started walking back; however, the replays has showed by the time stumps have been dislodged, it was Cam Green who did not cross Raghuvanshi. Rinku Singh has come into the middle they need a partnership here do the KKR similar to what Nitish and Klaasen did for SRH in the first innings.
Unadkat has got the big wicket of Kolkata skipper. It was a slower ball into the surface, which Rahane tried to chip through the leg-side, but got the top-edge of the bat, and the ball carried to cow-corner, where Eshan Malinga ran in and took the catch. Never looked comfortable, did Rahane through his stay in the middle, just could not get the boundaries away like he could do in Wankhede the other day. Decent start for SRH apart from that first over from Payne bowlers have been able to execute their plans well and keep the KKR batters restricted.
Finn Allen was batting superbly and Harsh Dubey tossed one up and it was the line that was brilliant and Allen tried to whack the ball over the bowler's head got the toe end and ended up giving catch to Harsh Dubey and following that over Ishan Kishan has deployed Abhishek Sharma a match up decision against two right-handers but that did not work out either as Raghuvanshi took the attack to Abhishek. Regardless of the wicket KKR has got a very good start once again indicative of how good this wicket is.
David Payne has taken the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad and has taken a pasting against Finn Allen, who smacked 25 runs from that opening over. He is not a quick bowler, Payne, and the deliveries he bowled sat up nicely, and Allen pummlled him irrespective of the length. Harsh Dubey has taken the new ball from the other end. This is one of the things SRH did last year, where for the major part did not have a settled bowling role. Again, in the first game, it was Nitish and Unadkat who took the new ball, and here they have Payne and Dubey taking the new ball. As we update Harsh Dubey picked up Finn Allen.
It was nice to get away. Bit dicey in the first over but got some out in the middle. Got off to a good start with Abhi. Looked like it slowed up during the innings. Yeah, good score. If Klaasy normally normally faces that many balls, he's normally striking, felt it was a little bit difficult in the middle, it slowed which is a good thing for us having runs on the board. It's always good fun batting with Abhi. We are in a really good space. We got to execute with the ball now. They've got some dangerous players at the top. Looks a good score.
Well, that is a good innings of cricket. SRH has their say initially, but KKR did pull back things eventually in the second half. After that, Klaasen and Nitish with their partnership ensured what happened against RCB did not happen again. Credit must be given to KKR bowlers, though the way they have bowled, Muzarambani has picked up four wickets and did bowl the slower ones and pace on deliveries quite well, and he picked his moments to execute those deliveries quite nicely. It will be an intresting chase do join us shortly.
It was a perfect yorker to Salil Arora from Arora, and he lost his stumps. It has been that sort of innings for SRH when there were partnerships, they were big ones, or they lost a cluster of wickets. It is a good score already, but given the bowling woes SRH has, is it enough we have to see...
This partnership is hurting Kolkata now in the last 10 minutes, or so they have started to take a lot more chances and the runs are coming. As we update, Nitish has fallen here. It was a short bumper from Vaibhav Arora, which he tried to square-cut, and he ended up giving the catch to the fielder over there, Varun Chakarvarthy, who dropped him in the previous over's final ball. He will be happy, not much damage is done. Partnership is finally broken but it has brought SRH into a very good position in this game. Another 20-30 runs from here will give them a competing chance in the second innings. As we update Salil Arora too has fallen.
A 50-run partnership has been brought up between Klaasen and Nitish here, they have not really gone after the bowling, but still managed to score at a healthy clip. One of the most impressive parts of this pairing has been that they have looked to rotate strike and hit the balls on the ground to get their runs, which is a low-risk cricket, but have been able to get good output. Rahane has to be slightly careful here, although it does seem like the scoring has gone down. SRH has got themselves a platform where a couple of big overs here will change the complexion completely of this innings.
This has been a good passage for both sides. Kolkata will be happy that they have managed to get control over the scoring rate, and SRH will be happy that they have stopped the wicket fall. A strategic time-out has been taken, and after the break, one of Klaasen or Nitish might go after the bowling. SRH should be hoping to get 220 from here on the wicket is pretty flat and like KKR, SRH themselves have glaring holes in their bowling attack and will be intresting to see if they opt for Eeshan Malinga or Harshal Patel as the impact later in the evening.
This is an interesting passage for SRH. Whenever the top order has got going for them, they have made sure they chipped in with a few runs rather than getting just starts. Here, the run-rate is quite high because of the start, but it is the wickets column that is worrying. The likes of Klaasen and Nitish had batted together trying to rebuild, but they did not have the luxury of runs they have here. SRH will be hoping to take this game till the 14th to 15th over, wait for the loose balls, and post the 15th in the final overs, take the initiative, having one of at least these two in the middle.
Abhishek Sharma's wicket mostly has to do with fielder Varun Chakarvarthy, then the bowler. It was a terrific effort from Varun on the boundary, diving forward. This is the opportunity for Kolkata to put the squeeze on. It was a flat wicket and looked like SRH were on their way to post one of their mammoth totals, but they have lost a couple of quick wickets as we update, SRH has lost another one in Aniket Varma. It was a wide short ball asking to be hit, and Rinku Singh, yet again running towards the cover region, took a lovely catch. SRH has lost four wickets now in quick succession.
Muzarambani has picked up Ishan Kishan. It was a short delivery and was there to cut, and that is what Kishan did, but he could get the timing good enough for the ball to go over the boundary, as the fielder there, Rinku, took the catch. It is the first wicket for Muzarambani in the Indian Premier League. Kishan was disappointed as he walked back, and why wouldn't the ball be there to hit? He did hit, but missed on that occasion. Henrich Klaasen is the new batter who has walked into the middle for SRH. As we update Muzarambani has picked up Abhishek Sharma.
Karthik Tyagi has picked up the wicket of Travis Head. It was a quick, short delivery, which the batter tried to hit through the leg-side and got the edge, which Cam Green at mid-on completed the catch. That is a big a wicket given how quickly Head was scoring, but after him entered Ishan Kishan, who too has been in mighty fine form. Abhishek Sharma, meanwhile, who started a bit slowly, is now closing in on his half-century. Sunil Narine, after bowling a good first over, has been slammed for a few boundaries.
Varun Chakarvarthy has given away 25 runs in that previous over, it is a hammer blow to Kolkata. Chakarvarthy has been in a bit of poor form in recent times, and Rahane in the game against Mumbai has brought him during the powerplay, and again today he has brought him into the attack in the first six, and Abhishek looks a bit of liking to his bowling and smacked him in all parts of the ground. This is more like SRH here they are just pummelling the bowling all over the park and KKR picking extra-spinner in Anukul Roy seems like one seamer short for this kind of surface.
Well, there was a bit of swing to start with. Travis Head has gotten into rhythm anything around that off-stump region or outside it. Head will thrash it through the point to cover region all day long, and that is what he did. Muzarambani too took a proper pasting in his opening over. Sunil Narine has come into the attack here in the powerplay with two left-handers in the middle, it seems like a better match-up. With the start Head has had here Abhishek can take a bit of breathing time as he has had his issues against the off-break as seen in the World Cup earlier.
Vaibhav Arora has taken the new ball for Kolkata Knight Riders, and there was some swing on offer for him. He is one of the rare modern bowlers who tends to get the ball move both ways and has also been quite successful in this phase of the play. Blessing Muzarambani has taken the new ball from the other end, and he will look to get seam movement from this surface and also get a bit more bounce than the other KKR bowlers because of his height. When Jacob Duffy bowled those good-length deliveries, not giving room to these openers, they succumbed on that opening night at Chinnaswamy.
The Kolkata Knight Riders fielders are out there in the middle, the SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have still not entered the ground. It is a buzzing crowd and this venue here supports batting if the SRH batting gets going tonight we might see pretty high-score in the first innings here.
I would have elected to bowl first. But getting to bat first here at Eden it comes to the same point - be sure how the wicket is going to play and watch the ball and play your best game. We need to come up with the best game show for us. It all depends on the mindset, if you feel fresh before the game, you just go out and do the basics right. Only one point I would say is execution, when you plan something and execute it in a good manner then you will be on the winning side, we need to be calm even if we are not in a very good situation and that will make the difference. We will look to keep it simple in this game. (When will Cummins be available?) I don't know yet, but he should be ready as soon as possible, he makes a big difference, with the bat as well, keeping him in the team is such a plus point. We have one change - Shivang comes in, keeping the wicket-taking options open, he has bowled well in the practice sessions and we are giving him the chance, and I think he is going to do well.
We are going to bowl first. There is always room for improvement but there were a lot of positives from the last game - batting unit wise we batted really well. As I said in the post-match presentation, bowling wise there was a bit of inexperience but they will do really well. We generally don't see this much of grass, last couple of days rain around and that's the reason we are bowling first. Generally there is dew but this wicket should remain good for 40 overs, not sure with the dew as there's a breeze going around, but generally at 7:30-8 the dew comes in. He (Cam Green) is doing all the things which he needs to do, physio and our trainer are looking after him. You will see him bowling very soon. Going with the same team.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, R Smaran, Sakib Hussain
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tejasvi Dahiya
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne
Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
Kolkata wins toss and opts to bowl first vs Hyderabad in Eden
Among all 22 batters who have played at least 350 deliveries in the middle-overs since then, Rahane’s average and strike rate rank at the bottom. The averages drop by almost 60 runs to a paltry 16.6, while the scoring rate takes a similar plunge down to 124. The boundary-hitting range dwindles too, with a six emanating after every 24 deliveries.
However, Rahane’s stark middle-overs drop-offs are impossible to ignore and, in time, may even generate a possibility of Powerplay batting specialists in the ever-evolving format. The arrival of the Impact Sub rule in 2023 and the absence of a natural power-based game magnified Rahane’s weaknesses in modulating gears between overs 7 and 16.
Rahane has struck 30 sixes in as many Powerplay innings in this period, a maximum flying every 10.6 deliveries off his bat. That is nearly all the sixes he had struck in the Powerplays in the 14 years before between 2008 and 2022 — 37 in 119 innings — with a six every 48 balls.
Since his first season with Chennai Super Kings in 2023, Rahane has emerged as a Powerplay gun who has slipped under the radar. Adapting to lighter bats and nifty tweaks, like reducing the amount of padding on his arm guard, have enabled Rahane to amplify the effect of his batswing and timing in the Powerplay.
Of the 14 batters who have aggregated at least 500 runs in the Powerplay since 2023, Rahane averages 77.7 for 544 runs. Only Sai Sudharsan (107.67) and Virat Kohli (92.00) overshadow Rahane in this regard, but even they do not match up to the Mumbaikar’s manic 170.53 strike rate. For comparison in that bracket, Rahane is competing with the likes of modern marauders Travis Head (186.43), Abhishek Sharma (174.34) and Phil Salt (173.81). Even the trio have not married consistency quite like Rahane has, reflecting sub-50 averages in the phase.
As his latest knock played out in contrasting halves, it stuck to Rahane’s four-season-old upgrade from 2023: a Powerplay beast juxtaposed against a middle-overs grafter, closer to his overall IPL profile with a 125.44 strike rate in 199 matches.
Rahane had beautifully laid the base for the Knights in the Powerplay in Mumbai, relying on nothing more than the fundamentals that made for a chunk of his international career, a compact bat swing and impeccable wrist work. In the Powerplay, he pillaged 36 off 18 (4s: 3, 6s:3), but Post Powerplay, as power needed to be summoned to muscle his way against the bowlers, the boundaries disappeared and he had just 31 off 22 (4s:0, 6s:2).
Even before his bowlers had squandered the plot, Rahane, the batter, was in the thick of things when momentum shifted from the KKR camp into Mumbai’s dugout. Batting first on a belter, the dichotomy of Rahane’s T20 batting playbook promptly showed up mid-way through the innings.
His dramatic batting rejuvenation over the last three years was at the heart of it. However, the flipside of a mean post-Powerplay power game pulls his own glorious headstarts back into middling lines.
“Ishan’s had a really successful captaincy stint with his local side in the last year or so,” said Cummins. “We’ve got quite an experienced bowling group of local guys… I’m definitely leaning on the local guys who do know them well — or even speak the language,” he explained.
"I’m back bowling in the nets. The IPL is starting soon. I won’t make the start of that, but it shouldn’t be too long before I’m back out there playing. I’m back bowling. I’m bowling basically every third day at the moment. We’ve mapped out a plan to get me right by middle of the tournament, so hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, I’ll play the back half plus the finals,” said the 32-year-old.
The franchise is already without key pacers -- Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Mustafizur Rahman. While Mustafizur was removed from the KKR roster on BCCI's directive amid political tensions with Bangladesh, Harshit and Akash Deep were ruled out due to injuries. 'Slinger' Pathirana, another high-profile acquisition, is also recovering from a niggle and yet to join the squad.
"Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," a CA spokesperson told PTI. "Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information."
"It was really tough for the bowlers," Rahane said about the conditions. "It's an inexperienced bowling attack, but these boys will learn. Mumbai have a strong batting lineup. So it's a learning curve. I thought MI batted well. So our bowlers will definitely learn," Rahane had said in the post-match interaction.
"The team has spent 25% on its budget on a player because they need a skillset that is not available easily. And when the IPL starts, you have a player who is fit and available but Cricket Australia says they are managing his workload. We don't want you to bowl just now. How is it fair yaar? According to me they are taking the tournament for a ride. That must not be allowed. This shouldn't happen because what is the fault of the teams? They feel betrayed and they have every right to feel this way. Here you won't blame the player. The player is just a messenger while someone else is sending the message," he added.
"You bought an allrounder for Rs 25 crore. Cameron green who bats as well as bowls. He was the replacement for Andre Russell. He comes to the IPL and he does not bowl. When Ajinkya Rahane is asked why he is now bowling, he says ask Cricket Australia. I am at a loss for words. He was bowling in the nets as well as in the practice matches but Cricket Australia says that he is not fit enough to bowl and they want to manage his workload. So they say that you go to the IPL but don't bowl. There should be some penalty. Because what is the team supposed to do?," Chopra said on his X handle.
"The best match-up was to bowl Sunil Narine in the powerplay, at least one or two overs to target Rohit Sharma early. That was their best chance to pick wickets and put Mumbai under pressure. Instead, Narine didn't even complete his full quota, which shows the captaincy wasn't up to the mark," Harbhajan told JioStar.
"Credit to Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. They batted with ease and never let the bowlers settle, but KKR could have handled that phase much better," the former off spinner added.
Eden Gardens has established itself as a batting paradise, particularly for teams chasing under lights. The venue has gained a reputation as one of the most favourable chasing grounds in T20 cricket. This is the same venue where Punjab Kings pulled off the highest successful run-chase in T20 history, gunning down 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. Dew is also expected to play a significant role in evening matches, making it increasingly difficult for bowlers to grip the ball as the game progresses. As a result, the captain winning the toss is likely to have no hesitation in electing to bowl first.
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.
Hello and welcome to the Indian Express' live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026, where on Thursday, Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Match No. 6 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with both sides looking for their first points.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the match.
‘Log baate karte rahenge’: Ajinkya Rahane responds to talk surrounding his future after 40-ball 67 for KKR vs MI in IPL 2026
“Let people talk, yaar about me. They have been talking about me for 20 years, let them talk”.
Before Sunday’s IPL 2026 opener against the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane last played a match in December 2025. There have been some murmurs around his future as a player. Yet, despite not having played for over three months, he made his return with a 40-ball 67 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
“I am really happy, the way I am batting at the moment. I am not here to show anyone how talented I am or what is my game. People are watching. Let them watch. Let them talk. I’m just happy with how I’m batting. Over the last 2–3 years, I’ve worked on improving my T20 game.” (READ MORE)
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