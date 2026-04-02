KKR vs SRH IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match?

Both KKR and SRH suffered defeats in their opening matches of the season. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first home match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday. Both sides come into the match having suffered defeat in their opening games. SRH lost to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the season opener after which KKR lost to Mumbai Indians by the same margin in the second match of the season.

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KKR will be hoping that their star spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy can find some purchase on a pitch that had been a big talking point in the early parts of the previous season. Historically, Eden Gardens has been a stronghold of KKR, winning 54 out of 95 matches since 2008. However, KKR’s start has already hit a few early bumps as expectedly with their thin bowling resources.