KKR vs SRH IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match?

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first home match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday. Both sides come into the match having suffered defeat in their opening games. SRH lost to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the season opener after which KKR lost to Mumbai Indians by the same margin in the second match of the season.
IPL 2026, KKR vs SRH LIVE Score Updates: Follow Here
KKR will be hoping that their star spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy can find some purchase on a pitch that had been a big talking point in the early parts of the previous season. Historically, Eden Gardens has been a stronghold of KKR, winning 54 out of 95 matches since 2008. However, KKR’s start has already hit a few early bumps as expectedly with their thin bowling resources.
IPL 2026 Today Match, KKR vs SRH Playing 11: Know Here
SRH boast a star-studded top order comprising Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head. But their bowling looks vulnerable — especially in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is yet to return to full match fitness — as they failed to defend 201 against RCB. The Australian skipper has resumed bowling in the nets and is targeting a comeback in the middle of the tournament, but for now, SRH must manage without their leader. In the opener, bowlers like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel and Eshan Malinga struggled to contain the opposition.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here
When will the KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match take place?
The KKR vs SRH game will take place on Thursday, April 2, 2026. It will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which stadium will host the KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match?
The KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
How to watch the Live Telecast of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match on television?
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the KKR vs SRH match on Star Sports network.
Which platform will live stream KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match?
Viewers can watch the live stream of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
SunRisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, David Payne, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.