KKR vs RR Toss, IPL 2026 update: Will coin flip favour Ajinkya Rahane or Riyan Parag at Eden today?

KKR vs RR Toss updates, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders are searching for their first win as they host Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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KKR vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TOSS: To be announced at 3 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played favoured the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

KKR at home in IPL 2025