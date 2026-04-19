KKR vs RR Toss, IPL 2026 update: Will coin flip favour Ajinkya Rahane or Riyan Parag at Eden today?

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KKR vs RR Toss updates, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders are searching for their first win as they host Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
FOLLOW: KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Updates
TOSS: To be announced at 3 PM IST
Here’s how the Toss played favoured the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens
KKR could not turn their iconic home ground into a fortress last year, a season after emerging champions for the third time. In the six completed matches in Kolkata, KKR won the coin flip four times and opted to bat first on four occasions. However, Rahane’s men could only win one of those four games, worsening their chances. Of the two chases after winning the toss, KKR won one game.
Tosses won at home: 4/6
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/4; Bat 1st: 1/2
KKR in IPL 2026 at home
Matches played: 3; Won: 0; NR: 1; Lost: 2
RR in away matches in IPL 2025
During a lean run last year, RR had the favour of the coin toss on five of the seven matches. However, Rajasthan could not make any progress, dropping all five matches across different venues. In the two games on the road where the coin flip, RR held an equally unpredictable record with one win and one loss.
Tosses won away from home: 5/7; Matches won: 0/5
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 1/2; Batting 1st: 1/1; Batting 2nd: 0/1
RR in IPL 2026 in away matches
Matches played: 2; Won: 1; Lost: 1
KKR vs RR Match Squads
RR Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
KKR squad: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.