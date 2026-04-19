KKR vs RR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Struggling Kolkata brace for Sooryavanshi threat

IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have experienced almost diametrically opposite seasons so far. While RR were inflicted their first defeat of the season in their previous game, KKR are winless after playing six matches. RR are very much in the race to finish inside the top three at the end of the league stage at the moment, let alone qualify for the playoffs. KKR, on the other hand, could well and truly be out of the playoff race already if they lose to RR.

RR’s high-flying run this year has been powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his explosive opening stands with Yashasvi Jaiswal. This, coupled with useful contributions from the rest of their batter along with consistently strong bowling performances led by Jofra Archer and Yuzvendra Chahal have made RR one of the more complete sides this season. KKR have had issues everywhere in their lineup, except maybe the spin department where Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy have lived up to their standards.