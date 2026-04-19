KKR vs RR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Struggling Kolkata brace for Sooryavanshi threat

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IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have experienced almost diametrically opposite seasons so far. While RR were inflicted their first defeat of the season in their previous game, KKR are winless after playing six matches. RR are very much in the race to finish inside the top three at the end of the league stage at the moment, let alone qualify for the playoffs. KKR, on the other hand, could well and truly be out of the playoff race already if they lose to RR.
RR’s high-flying run this year has been powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his explosive opening stands with Yashasvi Jaiswal. This, coupled with useful contributions from the rest of their batter along with consistently strong bowling performances led by Jofra Archer and Yuzvendra Chahal have made RR one of the more complete sides this season. KKR have had issues everywhere in their lineup, except maybe the spin department where Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy have lived up to their standards.
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XII: Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.