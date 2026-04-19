IPL 2026 KKR vs RR Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Rajasthan Royals could be league leaders with win today

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Scroll down for the live updates from the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals game

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, where one team is chasing a win to avoid being stuck in the bottom of the standings while another team is battling to rise to the top of the table .

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the opening pair of Rajasthan Royals known to blow teams out of the water in the powerplay overs, are likely to have a great game today. Why? Because, as Cricbuzz, points out in a stat, "KKR have the worst Powerplay bowling average and economy rate this season."

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the man, nay boy, in focus in the IPL 2026 clash between rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In five games so far, Sooryavanshi has scored 200 runs -- the most for the Royals -- at a strike rate of 263.15.

Why on earth is KKR reluctant to promote Rinku Singh higher up order?

IPL 2026: KKR sent Rinku Singh out to bat at No. 7 against Gujarat Titans. (CREIMAS)

Before the national selectors and India’s team management firmed up the 15 that won the T20 World Cup earlier this year, a considerable amount of time had gone around the inclusion of Rinku Singh. The southpaw wasn’t among the first choice players with Shubman Gill ahead of him. But the latter struggles and India’s intent to go full throttle from the word go had prompted a question: If they lose wickets early in the powerplay, who is the best bet among the lot. The answer to that was Rinku.

It is how Rinku made the 15-member cut for the T20 World Cup. Of course, India didn’t endure any such nightmare in the tournament and it allowed the left-hander to play the finisher’s role. And as Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling to get off the mark, with their batting unit showing no signs of being a settled unit, there is a key question that is emerging: Why is KKR reluctant to promote Rinku higher up the order, when none of their middle-order batsmen has showed signs of owning up the spot.

READ MORE