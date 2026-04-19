IPL 2026 KKR vs RR Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Rajasthan Royals could be league leaders with win today
KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Third-placed Royals could be on top of the IPL standings with a win today, while Kolkata are hoping to rise out of the basement of the IPL standings with victory.
IPL 2026 KKR vs RR Live: A;; eyes will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the game against KKR. (Photo: AP)
KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2026 clash today with both teams aiming for two completely different outcomes: while third-placed Royals could be on top of the IPL standings with a win today, the three-time champions Kolkata are hoping to rise out of the basement of the IPL standings with a victory today.
Scroll down for the live updates from the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals game
Live Updates
Apr 19, 2026 01:17 PM IST
KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Sooryavanshi in focus
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the man, nay boy, in focus in the IPL 2026 clash between rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In five games so far, Sooryavanshi has scored 200 runs -- the most for the Royals -- at a strike rate of 263.15.
Partnering with Jaiswal at the top of the standings, he's usually the one jump-starting the Royals in the powerplay.
KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: All eyes on Jai-Soorya
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the opening pair of Rajasthan Royals known to blow teams out of the water in the powerplay overs, are likely to have a great game today. Why? Because, as Cricbuzz, points out in a stat, "KKR have the worst Powerplay bowling average and economy rate this season."
Apr 19, 2026 12:21 PM IST
HOLA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, where one team is chasing a win to avoid being stuck in the bottom of the standings while another team is battling to rise to the top of the table .
Why on earth is KKR reluctant to promote Rinku Singh higher up order?
Before the national selectors and India’s team management firmed up the 15 that won the T20 World Cup earlier this year, a considerable amount of time had gone around the inclusion of Rinku Singh. The southpaw wasn’t among the first choice players with Shubman Gill ahead of him. But the latter struggles and India’s intent to go full throttle from the word go had prompted a question: If they lose wickets early in the powerplay, who is the best bet among the lot. The answer to that was Rinku.
It is how Rinku made the 15-member cut for the T20 World Cup. Of course, India didn’t endure any such nightmare in the tournament and it allowed the left-hander to play the finisher’s role. And as Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling to get off the mark, with their batting unit showing no signs of being a settled unit, there is a key question that is emerging: Why is KKR reluctant to promote Rinku higher up the order, when none of their middle-order batsmen has showed signs of owning up the spot.