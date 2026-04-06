KKR vs PBKS Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will rain affect coin flip at Eden Gardens today?

KKR vs PBKS Today Match Toss Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday evening. There’s a threat of rain cast over the contest that has made for interesting tussles in recent years between the teams.

FOLLOW: KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE – IPL 2026

Last year, the fixture at the Eden Gardens between the side was washed out after another rain spell and the coin flip could be increasingly vital if a match will likely go ahead without hiccups this evening.

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens