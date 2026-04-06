KKR vs PBKS Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will rain affect coin flip at Eden Gardens today?

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KKR vs PBKS Today Match Toss Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday evening. There’s a threat of rain cast over the contest that has made for interesting tussles in recent years between the teams.
FOLLOW: KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE – IPL 2026
Last year, the fixture at the Eden Gardens between the side was washed out after another rain spell and the coin flip could be increasingly vital if a match will likely go ahead without hiccups this evening.
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens
TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders could not turn their iconic home ground into a fortress last year, a season after emerging champions for the third time. In the six completed matches in Kolkata, KKR won the coin flip four times and opted to bat first on four occasions. However, Rahane’s men could only win one of those four games, worsening their chances. Of the two chases after winning the toss, KKR won one game.
Tosses won at home: 4/6
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/4; Bat 1st: 1/2
One of the most eye-catching factors of Punjab Kings’ run to the final last year was their dominant run away from home. Punjab interestingly won the coin flip in seven of the eight games away from home and also ended up making the most of it, by snatching five runs in dominant fashion in those games. Four of these victories in six matches were established through successful run-chases.
Tosses won away from home: 7/8
Matches Won after Toss win away: 5/8; Batting 1st: 1/2; Batting 2nd: 4/6
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