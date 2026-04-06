KKR vs PBKS Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Kolkata Knight Riders reunite Finn Allen with NZ opening partner Tim Seifert vs Punjab Kings?

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IPL Today Match 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad: With their backs firmly against the wall with back to back defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders will welcome their IPL 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer and his current team Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
IPL 2026 Today Match: KKR vs PBKS Match Date, Time, Venue, Head-to-Head, Live Streaming and Other Details
With Kolkata’s batting yet to click except for Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored back to back fifties in the first 2 matches, the Knights might opt to reunite the explosive Finn Allen with his New Zealand opening partner Tim Seifert. These two batters had thrashed South Africa in the semifinal in the same ground just last month so it won’t hurt the Knights to give them a chance on top.
But that might mean that KKR might be forced to bench their big buy Cameron Green who hasn’t shone with the bat while Cricket Australia still hasn’t cleared him to bowl. So KKR might look to take a punt at Seifert here as Green is just currently playing as a pure batter. Punjab, meanwhile, will likely go for an unchanged team.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal
KKR vs PBKS Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.