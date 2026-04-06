KKR vs PBKS Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Kolkata Knight Riders reunite Finn Allen with NZ opening partner Tim Seifert vs Punjab Kings?

IPL Today Match 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad: With their backs firmly against the wall with back to back defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders will welcome their IPL 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer and his current team Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

IPL 2026 Today Match: KKR vs PBKS Match Date, Time, Venue, Head-to-Head, Live Streaming and Other Details

With Kolkata’s batting yet to click except for Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored back to back fifties in the first 2 matches, the Knights might opt to reunite the explosive Finn Allen with his New Zealand opening partner Tim Seifert. These two batters had thrashed South Africa in the semifinal in the same ground just last month so it won’t hurt the Knights to give them a chance on top.