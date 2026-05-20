KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Who will captain Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Jasprit Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians in match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. While the hosts are in contention for the playoffs, Mumbai have been eliminated from them.
Things have not gone to plan at all for the five-time champions after delivering their first win in 12 years in the opening match. And it came against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, Mumbai has been on a downward curve, and Kolkata too fell steeply but started to pick up mid-way through the season.
And their resurgence has kept them in contention for the playoffs. It is Varun Chakarvarthy and his return to form that improved the results of the side drastically. With the bat too, Finn Allen’s form has helped the batting unit to match modern scoring rates.
Predicted XII
Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XII: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani/Vaibhav Arora
Mumbai Indians Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar
Squads:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma, Trent Boult, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Suryakumar Yadav, AM Ghazanfar, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rovman Powell, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Blessing Muzarabani
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.