KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Who will captain Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Jasprit Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians in match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. While the hosts are in contention for the playoffs, Mumbai have been eliminated from them.

Things have not gone to plan at all for the five-time champions after delivering their first win in 12 years in the opening match. And it came against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, Mumbai has been on a downward curve, and Kolkata too fell steeply but started to pick up mid-way through the season.