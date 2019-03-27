KKR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: KXIP, R Ashwin look to move on from ‘Mankading’ furore

IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Robin Uthappa played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders winning their IPL 2019 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. They chased down an 184 run target to give KKR a winning start. Russell also contributed with the ball to take two wickets and the Man of the Match honours.

Their opponents today, Kings XI Punjab, beat Rajasthan Royals but it came at a cost of the integrity of the game. R Ashwin’s ‘Mankading’ of Jos Buttler has divided the cricket world. While legally correct, quite a few have questioned the move to run out the non-striker in the controversial manner that always raises eyebrows. KXIP would hope another win is in the offing – but without any controversy this time.