KKR vs GT Playing XI Updates, IPL 2026: Will Varun Chakaravarthy return for desperate Kolkata against Gujarat?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans (KKR vs GT) IPL 2026 Playing 11, Squad, Players List: Hanging by a thread in the Indian Premier League 2026, two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive against an in-form Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Having gone winless in their first six games of IPL 2026, Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR experienced a change in fortunes by winning four consecutive matches to stay mathematically alive in the race for the top four. However, following a six-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, KKR find themselves in concerning territory again. The side now needs to win their last three games, which would take them to 15 points, not enough for direct qualification but sufficient to give them an outside shot at the top four.