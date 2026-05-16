KKR vs GT Playing XI Updates, IPL 2026: Will Varun Chakaravarthy return for desperate Kolkata against Gujarat?

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans (KKR vs GT) IPL 2026 Playing 11, Squad, Players List: Hanging by a thread in the Indian Premier League 2026, two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive against an in-form Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
Having gone winless in their first six games of IPL 2026, Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR experienced a change in fortunes by winning four consecutive matches to stay mathematically alive in the race for the top four. However, following a six-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, KKR find themselves in concerning territory again. The side now needs to win their last three games, which would take them to 15 points, not enough for direct qualification but sufficient to give them an outside shot at the top four.
Meanwhile, for Shubman Gill’s GT, their ambition is to seize the top-two spot, which would grant them two chances to make it to the title clash. A victory over KKR in Kolkata would make the Gujarat Titans the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs.
Having won their last five games in a row, GT are unlikely to tinker with their winning XI. KKR, on the other hand, would desperately want the return of their primary wicket-taking option, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Saurabh Dubey.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.