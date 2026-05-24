LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Match Live: Kolkata take on Delhi in must-win match at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders have a very slim chance of going to the play-offs depending on how Rajasthan Royals’ day match against the Mumbai Indians go at Wankhede on Sunday. In case Rajasthan Royals win the match, Kolkata’s match against Delhi capitals at the Eden Gardens will just be a dead rubber with RR going to the playoffs and KKR as well as Punjab Kings getting eliminated.
In case Rajasthan lose to MI though, KKR will have a chance to go to the next round as the 4th team if they can overhaul Punjab’s net run rate. For that to happen, KKR must defeat DC by 77 or more runs or chase down whatever Delhi post in 12.1 overs. Both scenarios are a tall ask and if KKR can’t do it, PBKS will qualify as the 4th team.
Meanwhile, PBKS can also qualify if MI beat RR and DC defeat KKR which will lead to Kolkata ending the campaign on 13 points and PBKS on 15. However, in case of a RR win at Mumbai, all these permutations and combinations will be for naught as RR will go into the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
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KKR vs DC IPL Live Score and Updates: Predicted lineups
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XII: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey
Delhi Capitals Predicted XII: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar
IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Live: Hello and welcome
By the time Kolkata Knight Riders take the field at 7.30 PM, their fate might be in the own hands or it might be sealed depending on the result of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon game. If Rajasthan win, KKR and PBKS would both be eliminated from play-offs contention. But if RR win, KKR will need almost a herculean effort to overhaul PBKS' net run rate. Follow our live blog to know what transpires in this exciting day of cricket.