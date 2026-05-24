LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Match Live: Kolkata take on Delhi in must-win match at Eden Gardens

IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Match Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals. (CREIMAS)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders have a very slim chance of going to the play-offs depending on how Rajasthan Royals’ day match against the Mumbai Indians go at Wankhede on Sunday. In case Rajasthan Royals win the match, Kolkata’s match against Delhi capitals at the Eden Gardens will just be a dead rubber with RR going to the playoffs and KKR as well as Punjab Kings getting eliminated.

In case Rajasthan lose to MI though, KKR will have a chance to go to the next round as the 4th team if they can overhaul Punjab’s net run rate. For that to happen, KKR must defeat DC by 77 or more runs or chase down whatever Delhi post in 12.1 overs. Both scenarios are a tall ask and if KKR can’t do it, PBKS will qualify as the 4th team.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, PBKS can also qualify if MI beat RR and DC defeat KKR which will lead to Kolkata ending the campaign on 13 points and PBKS on 15. However, in case of a RR win at Mumbai, all these permutations and combinations will be for naught as RR will go into the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SCROLL DOWN FOR KKR vs DC MATCH UPDATES FROM KOLKATA: