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LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Match Live: Kolkata take on Delhi in must-win match at Eden Gardens

IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Match Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens with one eye on Rajasthan's clash with Mumbai at Wankhede.

By: Sports Desk
May 24, 2026 03:32 PM IST
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IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Match Live ScoreIPL 2026 KKR vs DC Match Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals. (CREIMAS)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders have a very slim chance of going to the play-offs depending on how Rajasthan Royals’ day match against the Mumbai Indians go at Wankhede on Sunday. In case Rajasthan Royals win the match, Kolkata’s match against Delhi capitals at the Eden Gardens will just be a dead rubber with RR going to the playoffs and KKR as well as Punjab Kings getting eliminated.

In case Rajasthan lose to MI though, KKR will have a chance to go to the next round as the 4th team if they can overhaul Punjab’s net run rate. For that to happen, KKR must defeat DC by 77 or more runs or chase down whatever Delhi post in 12.1 overs. Both scenarios are a tall ask and if KKR can’t do it, PBKS will qualify as the 4th team.

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Meanwhile, PBKS can also qualify if MI beat RR and DC defeat KKR which will lead to Kolkata ending the campaign on 13 points and PBKS on 15. However, in case of a RR win at Mumbai, all these permutations and combinations will be for naught as RR will go into the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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15:32 (IST)24 May 2026

KKR vs DC IPL Live Score and Updates: Predicted lineups

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XII: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey

Delhi Capitals Predicted XII: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

15:28 (IST)24 May 2026

IPL 2026 KKR vs DC Live: Hello and welcome

By the time Kolkata Knight Riders take the field at 7.30 PM, their fate might be in the own hands or it might be sealed depending on the result of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon game. If Rajasthan win, KKR and PBKS would both be eliminated from play-offs contention. But if RR win, KKR will need  almost a herculean effort to overhaul PBKS' net run rate. Follow our live blog to know what transpires in this exciting day of cricket. 

Angkrish Raghuvanshi of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Match 45 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, on May 3, 2026. (CREIMAS)

In a big blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders, their young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR are still in the race for the play-offs with one match in hand and have 13 points in their kitty. In case they do make it to the next round, Raghuvanshi will play no part in it die to a concussion and a fracture on a finger on his left hand.

“Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of 2026 TATA Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during Kolkata Knight Riders’s match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, 20 May,” the franchise confirmed in a statement.

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