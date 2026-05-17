KKR took too long to find right people for right positions, says Cameron Green

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Kolkata Knight Riders are on an impressive run right now but so horrible was their start to the 2026 season of the IPL that their chances of making it to the playoffs continues to hang by a thread. KKR had gone winless for as many as six matches to start off the season and all-rounder Cameron Green admitted that they have taken a little too long to find the right people for the right positions in the squad.
“There was no panic behind closed doors,” Green told JioHotstar about that early period. “I think it just took us a while, maybe a bit too long, to figure out the right roles and get the right people in the right positions.”
Green’s form this season has reflected KKR’s trajectory. He was having an utterly forgettable time with bat and ball – with questions arising as to why he didn’t bowl at all in the first few games. The Australian has however been consistently providing the goods with bat and ball in the recent games. In KKR’s 29-run win over Gujarat Titans on Saturday, Green scored an unbeaten 28-ball 52 and got a wicket.
“I like to think I can bat in a few positions, but it’s about what is best for the team. Ajinkya Rahane has been awesome at the top for us, and the same goes for Angkrish (Raghuvanshi), our youngster at No. 3. So, it’s just about where I fit into the team, and No. 4 seems to be it. We’ve found that now, so we’re giving ourselves a little chance here,” he said.
Green and Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s fifties helped KKR compile a score of 247 for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs, amid a slew of dropped catches from the Gujarat Titans. Finn Allen was dropped by Mohammed Siraj when was on 33 off 17 balls and has since gone on to blaze past 50 in just 21. Raghuvanshi at the other end rotated strike efficiently to keep the momentum going for KKR.
Once Allen fell, Raghuvanshi took over and Green joined the party soon thereafter. Raghuvanshi finished off unbeaten on 82 off 44 balls, Green was on 52 off 28 when the players walked back for the innings break. The pair had put up a stand of 108 runs in 53 balls for the third wicket.
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