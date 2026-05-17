KKR took too long to find right people for right positions, says Cameron Green

Kolkata Knight Riders are on an impressive run right now but so horrible was their start to the 2026 season of the IPL that their chances of making it to the playoffs continues to hang by a thread. KKR had gone winless for as many as six matches to start off the season and all-rounder Cameron Green admitted that they have taken a little too long to find the right people for the right positions in the squad.

“There was no panic behind closed doors,” Green told JioHotstar about that early period. “I think it just took us a while, maybe a bit too long, to figure out the right roles and get the right people in the right positions.”