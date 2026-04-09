QUICK COMMENT: Between Ajinkya Rahane and Cameron Green, KKR have a strike rate issue they need to sort out

It’s difficult to win a game of cricket with 10 players. It’s even tougher to do so when two, who are also experienced internationals, don’t pull their weight. But that’s exactly what Kolkata Knight Riders are having to contend with.

Ajinkya Rahane was peeved when his strike rate after the Powerplay was brought up during a recent press conference. A score of 41 in 24 balls – a strike rate of just over 170 – against Lucknow Super Giants may look alright, but isn’t quite so given the benchmark set by openers for other teams. Once his opening partner Finn Allen departed, the scoring settled into a pattern of rotation of strike punctuated with boundaries now and then, even in the Powerplay, as Angkrish Raghuvanshi too played similarly.