KKR skipper Eoin Morgan fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining slow over rate vs MI

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Mumbai Indians at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

A statement by the IPL read, “As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs.”

The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee.

In the match, Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer struck fluent half-centuries to guide KKR to a comfortable seven-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 156, KKR produced a solid batting effort with Tripathi (74 not out off 42 balls) and Iyer (53 off 30 balls) putting on 88 runs for the second wicket to take the side home in 15.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up all the three wickets for MI, giving away 43 runs from his four overs.

A few days ago, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was also fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium.

According to an IPL official statement, “It was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh.”