KKR should not consider replacing Shubman Gill: Brian Lara

West Indies legend Brian Lara thinks that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should not consider replacing Shubman Gill anytime soon. According to the iconic southpaw, Gill is just a match away from getting a big score. Talking to Star Sports’ Game Plan, Lara said, “Gill is a bit unlucky and if you look at him bat, he is in some form. I believe he is just a match away from a big score. He gels really well with Iyer (Venkatesh) and I believe that both of them can take KKR to new heights. Replacing Gill now is not something that KKR should consider.”

Lara also discussed Punjab Kings'(PBKS) chances of winning their matches over the weekend and the potential that their team has. “I think their team has the capability even though they are not playing great cricket at the moment. Their batting has just always been their strength and that has come up very short. Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle have not being playing well. Even their captain KL Rahul has not been in good form since the resumption. Their batting is the one thing that they depended on in the past where they posted big totals and tried to defend it. But if they don’t post big runs on the board, they find it very difficult with the bowling attack that they have.

“Ravi Bishnoi is performing well and Mohammed Shami as you know is a professional and they expect that from him. Their batting has to be clicking and if they do click they give themselves that slight chance. It does not mean that they can pull it off but they give themselves a better chance than they have been giving themselves in recent matches.”