2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the players they will retain ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions next month.

Kolkata are in an unenviable position with the 3-time champions without a captain after Ajinkya Rahane retired a few months ago. They had reportedly tried to go for Hardik Pandya to plug that hole, but the Mumbai Indians allrounder went to Punjab Kings instead.

What are the rules of IPL retentions?

When there is a mega auction, there is a limit to the number of players, be it overseas or the Indians, that the squads can retain. But this time around, as it is not a mega auction, teams can retain around as many players as they wish to. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be around Rs 157 crore.