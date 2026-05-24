KKR Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How can Kolkata go to next round?

KKR Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday in the evening game with one eye on the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians day game. With a lot riding on that match, both Kolkata and Punjab Kings’ play-offs chances hang by a thread depending on the result of Mumbai vs Rajasthan encounter at Wankhede.

Here are the scenarios for Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for the next round:

First things first. Kolkata need to defeat Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens to reach 15 points which will tie both them and Punjab with the same points. In case of that, then net run rate will come into effect. With Punjab currently boasting a superior NRR to Kolkata, KKR will have to overhaul PBKS’ NNR to go to the next round.