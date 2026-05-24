KKR Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How can Kolkata go to next round?

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KKR Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday in the evening game with one eye on the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians day game. With a lot riding on that match, both Kolkata and Punjab Kings’ play-offs chances hang by a thread depending on the result of Mumbai vs Rajasthan encounter at Wankhede.
First things first. Kolkata need to defeat Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens to reach 15 points which will tie both them and Punjab with the same points. In case of that, then net run rate will come into effect. With Punjab currently boasting a superior NRR to Kolkata, KKR will have to overhaul PBKS’ NNR to go to the next round.
In order to overhaul Punjab’s net run rate, Kolkata need to win against DC by at least 77 runs if they bat first. In case they are chasing, KKR will have to overhaul the target set by DC in 12.1 overs. If they fail or if they lose outright to Delhi, they’ll be eliminated.
In case Rajasthan defeat Mumbai at the Wankhede, all the above permutations and combinations will be thrown out of the window and RR will directly qualify as the 4th team in the play-offs with 16 points. So even if Kolkata do win against DC, they’ll finish with 15. In that case, both Kolkata and Punjab, also on 15, will be eliminated from play-offs contention.
Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26
Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals or Kolkata Knight Riders or Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on May 27
Qualifier 2: TBD vs TBD at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on May 29
Final: TBD vs TBD at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31
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