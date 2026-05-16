KKR playoff qualification scenario IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders’ best & worst case for top 4 race

The race for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2026 has heated up nicely, with no team yet having officially secured qualification in the tournament so far. Barely alive in the top-four race, Kolkata Knight Riders are in action against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in Match No. 60 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

KKR VS GT IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Having gone winless in their first six games of IPL 2026, Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR experienced a change in fortunes by winning four consecutive matches to stay mathematically alive in the race for the top four. However, following a six-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, KKR find themselves in concerning territory again. The side now needs to win its last three games, which would take them to 15 points, not enough for direct qualification but sufficient to give them an outside shot at the top four.