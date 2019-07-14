Toggle Menu
KKR part ways with Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich after below-par IPL 2019https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/kkr-part-ways-with-jacques-kallis-simon-katich-after-below-par-ipl-2019/

KKR part ways with Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich after below-par IPL 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won 32 of their 61 games under the coaching duo of Jacques Kallis and Simon Katich.

Jacques Kallis, Commonwealth Games, women cricket, Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Commonwealth Games Federation,
Jacques Kallis joined KKR in 2011 as a player before replacing Trevor Bayliss as head coach in October 2015 (File Photo)

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich following a below-par IPL 2019 in which they finished fifth.

The team however has not taken a call on the future of captain Dinesh Karthik who was part of India’s World Cup squad. It was the first time in four seasons that the side did not make the play-offs.

“Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family & will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Rider brand as a global brand,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted by the team’s website.

Kallis joined the side in 2011 as a player before replacing Trevor Bayliss as head coach in October 2015.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and head coach, it’s time to explore new opportunities. I would to like to thank the Owners, Management and fellow players for many happy memories,” Kallis said.

Under Kallis and Katich, KKR won 32 of their 61 games.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Team owners discuss IPL expansion in London
2 Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis out of Ashes calculations
3 Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti files fraud complaint against business partners