Mukul Choudhary announces himself, powers LSG to stunning 3-wicket win over KKR

Mukul Choudhary helped Lucknow Super Giants pull victory out of the jaws of defeat and leave Kolkata Knight Riders winless after four matches in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they won a thriller by three wickets at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Choudhary finished unbeaten on 54 off 27 balls, almost single-handedly turning things around for LSG in their chase of a target of 182.

KKR were dominant for much of the LSG chase. Vaibhav Arora’s double strike in the fifth over sent back LSG’s potent opening partnership of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. Markram fell off the very first ball of the over, while Marsh departed off the third. Cameron Green then took the ball in his hands at last and struck almost straight away, dismissing LSG captain Rishabh Pant with his second ball in the ninth over.