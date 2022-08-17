scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

KKR appoint Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach

KKR have named Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 17, 2022 5:27:24 pm
KKR have appointed Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach. (File)

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday named Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach. Pandit, who has enjoyed a successful coaching career with multiple domestic teams, recently guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title. He replaces Brendon McCullum at the helm.

Accepting the new challenge, Pandit said, “It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who
have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created.”

“I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations.”

“We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one,” said Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

More to follow…

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 05:23:32 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Explained

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches
CUET UG 2022

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News