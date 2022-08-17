KKR appoint Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday named Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach. Pandit, who has enjoyed a successful coaching career with multiple domestic teams, recently guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title. He replaces Brendon McCullum at the helm.

🚨 We have a new HEAD COACH! Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit 💜👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eofkz1zk6a — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 17, 2022

Accepting the new challenge, Pandit said, “It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who

have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created.”

“I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations.”

“We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one,” said Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR.

