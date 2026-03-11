KKR IPL 2026 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates, Fixture List: Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2026 season against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, Sunday.

As reported by the Indian Express, the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed on Wednesday, 17 days out from the tournament opener featuring defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Following their season opener, KKR will play three games in succession at home at the Eden Gardens in April, facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing 2025 season in the Indian Premier League, finishing eighth on the points table with just five wins from the season a year after they clinched the title for the third time. KKR struggled to find consistency with both bat and ball and failed to build momentum as the tournament progressed, leading to an early end to their playoff hopes. However, the team led by Ajinkya Rahane will be hoping to regroup and bounce back strongly in the upcoming campaign. The 10-franchise IPL will start just 20 days after the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 8.