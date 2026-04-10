‘Destiny is still in our hands’: Rovman Powell remains upbeat after KKR’s defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026

Powell admitted that KKR had let an opportunity slip at home, while crediting Mukul Choudhary, whose unbeaten 54 off 27 balls sealed the chase for LSG. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered their third loss of IPL 2026, going down in a last-ball thriller to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Thursday. The defeat left them with one point from four matches and ninth on the points table.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side may be struggling for form, but their West Indian all-rounder, Rovman Powell, remained optimistic about a turnaround.

“If you look at IPL history, teams that win are the ones that peak in the middle and later stages. It’s not easy when you don’t start well, but our destiny is still in our hands. We still have games left. If we keep putting in the work, the results will come. Sometimes it’s not just about the result – tonight was a good game, we just ended up on the wrong side. But wins will come if we keep doing the right things,” he said after the match.