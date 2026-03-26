KKR IPL 2026 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match Full Schedule, Dates, Fixture List: Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2026 season against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, Sunday. Following their season opener, KKR will play three games in succession at home at the Eden Gardens in April, facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

According to the second phase of fixtures, the 2024 champions will take on Chennai Super Kings on April 14 in Chennai, followed by a match vs the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on April 17. On April 19, they will play a home fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, followed by an away fixture vs the Lucknow Super Giants on April 26.