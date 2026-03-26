KKR IPL 2026 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

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Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match Full Schedule, Dates, Fixture List: Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2026 season against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, Sunday. Following their season opener, KKR will play three games in succession at home at the Eden Gardens in April, facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.
According to the second phase of fixtures, the 2024 champions will take on Chennai Super Kings on April 14 in Chennai, followed by a match vs the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on April 17. On April 19, they will play a home fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, followed by an away fixture vs the Lucknow Super Giants on April 26.
On May 3, they will travel to Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers and then go to Delhi to face the Capitals on May 8. On May 13, they face off with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur and then play a home fixture against the Gujarat Titans on May 16.
On May 20, they will host Mumbai Indians, followed by another home fixture against the Delhi Capitals on May 24.
After the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed earlier this month, the BCCI revealed the remaining fixtures on Thursday. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India.
A quick look at Kolkata Knight Riders’ schedule for IPL 2026:
Eden Gardens, Kolkata to host games on
Kolkat Knight Riders’ away games
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