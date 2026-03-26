KKR IPL 2026 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

KKR IPL 2026 Match Schedule: Check here the Kolkata Knight Riders schedule, matches list, dates, venue ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 06:56 PM IST
KKR RR IPL Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders celebrate their win over Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. (Sportzpics)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match Full Schedule, Dates, Fixture List: Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2026 season against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, Sunday. Following their season opener, KKR will play three games in succession at home at the Eden Gardens in April, facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

According to the second phase of fixtures, the 2024 champions will take on Chennai Super Kings on April 14 in Chennai, followed by a match vs the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on April 17. On April 19, they will play a home fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, followed by an away fixture vs the Lucknow Super Giants on April 26.

On May 3, they will travel to Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers and then go to Delhi to face the Capitals on May 8. On May 13, they face off with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur and then play a home fixture against the Gujarat Titans on May 16.

On May 20, they will host Mumbai Indians, followed by another home fixture against the Delhi Capitals on May 24.

After the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed earlier this month, the BCCI revealed the remaining fixtures on Thursday. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List

A quick look at Kolkata Knight Riders’ schedule for IPL 2026:

Eden Gardens, Kolkata to host games on

  • April 2, 2026 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • April 6, 2026 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab  Kings
  • April 9, 2026 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
  • April 19, 2026- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
  • May 16, 2026- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
  • May 20, 2026- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
  • May 24, 2026- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkat Knight Riders’ away games

Story continues below this ad
  • March 29, 2026 – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • April 14, 2026- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders- M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • April 17, 2026- Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • April 26, 2026- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  • May 3, 2026- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • May 8, 2026- Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • May 13, 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments